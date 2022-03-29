#Open journalism No news is bad news

Gardaí investigate youth gang attack on Waterford school girl as disturbing videos circulate

The attack happened on St Patrick’s Day but videos and images emerging in recent days.

By Niall O'Connor Tuesday 29 Mar 2022, 1:55 PM
GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING an alleged assault on St Patrick’s Day of a young teenage girl in County Waterford as videos of the apparent attack have emerged online. 

The incident happened in the town of Cappoquin in which a large group of youths allegedly attacked a girl. 

Gardaí said that the girl, who is in her mid-teens, was treated in hospital for non-life threatening injuries. 

In videos circulating online the alleged fight began with another girl striking and wrestling with the victim. She was then punched repeatedly by a second girl when she fell to the ground as a gang of youths cheered. 

Photographs also emerged of the young girl, kneeling with her head bowed, as two teenage boys posed for photographs. 

It is understood that Gardaí have identified a number of teenage youths involved and are progressing with their investigation.  

“Gardaí at Dungarvan have commenced an investigation following the alleged assault of a female in the course of an incident involving a group of youths in the Cappoquin area of Co Waterford, on the 17th of March, 2022.

“The female, who is aged in her mid-teens, received medical treatment following the incident for non-life threatening injuries.

“Investigating Gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry in the matter,” a spokesperson said. 

