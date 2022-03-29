Gardaí investigate youth gang attack on Waterford school girl as disturbing videos circulate

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING an alleged assault on St Patrick’s Day of a young teenage girl in County Waterford as videos of the apparent attack have emerged online.

The incident happened in the town of Cappoquin in which a large group of youths allegedly attacked a girl.

Gardaí said that the girl, who is in her mid-teens, was treated in hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

In videos circulating online the alleged fight began with another girl striking and wrestling with the victim. She was then punched repeatedly by a second girl when she fell to the ground as a gang of youths cheered.

Photographs also emerged of the young girl, kneeling with her head bowed, as two teenage boys posed for photographs.

It is understood that Gardaí have identified a number of teenage youths involved and are progressing with their investigation.

“Gardaí at Dungarvan have commenced an investigation following the alleged assault of a female in the course of an incident involving a group of youths in the Cappoquin area of Co Waterford, on the 17th of March, 2022.

“The female, who is aged in her mid-teens, received medical treatment following the incident for non-life threatening injuries.

“Investigating Gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry in the matter,” a spokesperson said.