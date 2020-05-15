This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thousands of capsules that claim to treat symptoms of Covid-19 seized in Dublin

The follow-up search today followed a seizure by Revenue at Dublin Airport last month.

By Sean Murray Friday 15 May 2020, 10:29 PM
1 hour ago 10,148 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5100475
Photo of the seized items.
Image: An Garda Síochána
Photo of the seized items.
Photo of the seized items.
Image: An Garda Síochána

A SEARCH CARRIED out in Swords today led to the discovery of over 6,000 capsules of medication – which claim to treat symptoms of Covid-19 – worth an estimated €10,000.

The north Dublin search was conducted following a seizure at Dublin Airport on 29 April, when Revenue intercepted falsely-declared packaging.

The packaging contained approximately 7,200 traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), which claimed to treat the coronavirus symptoms.

Around 10,000 non-compliant “surgical face masks” were also seized as part of the consignment.

The follow-up search today was conducted at a house in Swords in a joint operation with the Swords District Drugs Unit, Revenue and the Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA).

During the search, a further 6,178 capsules were seized. 

Gardaí said they would continue to liaise with the HPRA during its ongoing investigations into the matter. 

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

