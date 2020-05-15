Thousands of capsules that claim to treat symptoms of Covid-19 seized in Dublin

A SEARCH CARRIED out in Swords today led to the discovery of over 6,000 capsules of medication – which claim to treat symptoms of Covid-19 – worth an estimated €10,000.

The north Dublin search was conducted following a seizure at Dublin Airport on 29 April, when Revenue intercepted falsely-declared packaging.

The packaging contained approximately 7,200 traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), which claimed to treat the coronavirus symptoms.

Around 10,000 non-compliant “surgical face masks” were also seized as part of the consignment.

The follow-up search today was conducted at a house in Swords in a joint operation with the Swords District Drugs Unit, Revenue and the Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA).

During the search, a further 6,178 capsules were seized.

Gardaí said they would continue to liaise with the HPRA during its ongoing investigations into the matter.