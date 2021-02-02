#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 2 February 2021
Captain Tom Moore dies aged 100 after testing positive for Covid-19

His fundraising efforts raised more than £32 million for the NHS.

By Press Association Tuesday 2 Feb 2021, 4:27 PM
10 minutes ago 3,385 Views 12 Comments
Image: PA
Image: PA

CAPTAIN TOM MOORE has died at the age of 100 after testing positive for Covid-19.

The charity fundraiser was taken to Bedford Hospital on Sunday after being treated for pneumonia for some time and testing positive for coronavirus last week.

In a statement, his daughters Hannah and Lucy said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our dear father, Captain Sir Tom Moore.

“We are so grateful that we were with him during the last hours of his life; Hannah, Benjie and Georgia by his bedside and Lucy on FaceTime. We spent hours chatting to him, reminiscing about our childhood and our wonderful mother. We shared laughter and tears together.

“The last year of our father’s life was nothing short of remarkable. He was rejuvenated and experienced things he’d only ever dreamed of.”

Tom’s fundraising efforts raised more than £32 million for the NHS, walking 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday during the first national lockdown in April.

The veteran set out to raise £1,000 from his charity challenge but his efforts struck a chord with the nation, and praise and donations flooded in.

He raised a total of £32.7 million, with donations from 1.5 million supporters, before his fundraising page was closed at midnight following his 100th birthday on 30 April.

He started his challenge a little over three weeks earlier, and encouraged people to continue to donate to NHS Charities Together.

In acknowledgement of his efforts, he was knighted by the Queen during a unique open-air ceremony at Windsor Castle in summer 2020.

Tom rounded off 2020 with a trip to Barbados with his family, and his fundraising efforts were marked during the New Year’s drone display in London, as his figure appeared over the O2 Arena.

Tom’s family confirmed his illness on Sunday, saying he had needed additional help with his breathing and was being treated on a ward but not in ICU.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

