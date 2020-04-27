This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 27 April, 2020
Captain Tom Moore gets special Royal Mail postmark to celebrate 100th birthday

The Second World War veteran has raised more than £28 million for the NHS by walking laps of his garden.

By Press Association Monday 27 Apr 2020, 7:23 AM
15 minutes ago 1,045 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5084497
Image: Joe Giddens via PA Images
Image: Joe Giddens via PA Images

ALL MAIL SENT in the UK from today will be stamped with a special postmark to celebrate the upcoming 100th birthday of NHS fundraiser Captain Tom Moore.

The Royal Mail postmark, which will be applied to all stamped post between 26 April and 1 May reads: “Happy 100th Birthday Captain Thomas Moore NHS fundraising hero 30th April 2020.”

The Second World War veteran has raised more than £28 million for the NHS by walking laps of his garden in Bedfordshire ahead of his milestone birthday.

His original target of £1,000 was broken in around 24 hours and he extended his challenge to 200 laps after he completed the first 100 14 days ahead of schedule.

captain-thomas-moore-postmak Special postmark to celebrate the upcoming 100th birthday of Captain Tom Moore Source: Royal Mail via PA Images

The postal recognition comes after Royal Mail had to adapt its sorting machines in the South Midlands Mail Centre to re-route all post to Captain Tom into a dedicated collection box.

A spokesman said staff had already processed more than 100,000 cards using this new process and were expecting thousands more in the run-up to his birthday.

David Gold, director of public affairs and policy at Royal Mail, said: “What Captain Thomas Moore has achieved is truly phenomenal, and this is reflected in the affection shown for him across the world.

“As Royal Mail works to keep the country connected during these challenging times, we are honoured to issue a special postmark in celebration of his 100th birthday.

“We continued to deliver the many tens of thousands of birthday cards from well-wishers across the UK and abroad as people look to show their gratitude for all he has achieved on a more personal level.

“We would like to extend our own best wishes and congratulations to him from everyone at Royal Mail.”

Press Association

