'We don’t ask questions; we just see the person': Thousands queue at Capuchin Day Centre for Christmas

THE CAPUCHIN DAY Centre in Dublin has seen an at least 15% increase in the number of vouchers given to those in need annually this year, when comparing to figures last year.

On a visit to the centre this morning, The Journal heard that the continuous rise in the cost of living and difficulties in housing were raised as the most common issues by those requiring the assistance of the centre this year.

Director of the centre Brother Kevin Kiernan said that despite the increase in those seeking vouchers for food this Christmas, the centre will still need to provide more people with food parcels themselves over the period.

Brother Kevin told The Journal: “As the saying goes when they’re gone, they’re gone. Over the next few days we’d have people coming for more vouchers but we won’t have them but we’ll make up the food parcel for them.”

Last year we gave out 2,600 vouchers. This year it’s over 3,000. There is an increase. Overall for our services, there’s a 20% increase.”

“You can see there’s elderly people queuing here. There’s people with buggies, there’s people in their 20s and then there’s middle aged people so it’s a broad spectrum of people from all ages.”

Br. Kevin Kiernan said there has been an increase in the number of people requiring assistance this year.

“This time of the year ordinarily if I was working and I had a good job, there is pressure on me. And there’s even more pressure, especially when you have children and they see other children, ‘Well they’re getting that from Santa. How come I can’t get that?’

Br. Kevin added: “It’s very hard on parents to say no, they’ve no choice but to say no to their children. So that makes it difficult this time of the year.”

Each year the Capuchin Day Centre provides food vouchers to families and those in need over the Christmas period, for turkey, ham, vegetables and whatever else the families need for a meaningful Christmas dinner.

This year, vouchers for Irish retailer Dunnes Stores were provided instead of pre-made hampers, in order to allow recipients to have a choice in what they purchase or receive from the charity.

Those in need last week received a ticket for the voucher distribution this morning. Br. Kevin said at least 3,000 tickets were given to those who are homeless, elderly or currently living in emergency accommodation.

Two women, Helen and Theresa, who both live in emergency accommodation with Helen’s two-year-old son, were in line this morning.

Helen said: “They’ll (the vouchers) make a big difference. Money is not good this year.

Helen said that even though the two women are in the homeless system already, the vouchers are needed by them this year for Christmas.

It’s a godsend so it is,” Theresa said.

On spending Christmas in emergency accommodation, Theresa added: “Hopefully it will be good. It’s good right now so I’m hoping it stays that way. As long as the family is alright right, that’s the main thing.

We’ll survive somehow.”

Dunnes Stores vouchers given to those in need this morning by the Capuchin Day Centre

Michael, who’s living in a hostel at the moment, said the vouchers were allow him to buy his Christmas gifts for his grandchildren this year.

“I have a voucher for Smyth’s toy store as well so I’ll put that to that,” he said.

While Michael said the hostel he is currently staying in is “probably the most expensive”, the state still provides around €110 per week to cover the cost of the €135 per week charge to stay in the hostel.

“It’s a good hostel so you get a breakfast lunch dinner and tea. Otherwise, you don’t have a lot of spare cash to knock around with.”

To cut costs and seek assistance, Michael says he attends the Capuchin Day Centre frequently.

It’s a class place.”

The centre offers services such as showers, the provision of clean underwear and clothes, haircuts, on-call health and dental care and family assistance services to those who are currently homeless or living in poverty.

Br. Kevin said: “The family area is a special area for parents and children, which was built during the pandemic. So you have these little cartoons on the wall so it’s very suitable and welcoming for families.”

Asked if there’s an increase in asylum seekers using service, Br. Kevin said: “We don’t ask questions.

I could say to someone, where are you from? I might think you might come from whatever country and he’d say ‘I’m from West Cork’.”

“Ireland is a multicultural society. People are people. It’s multicultural. Especially when we don’t ask questions.

We just see the person. I think it’s the right way to do it.”

Jacqueline, another woman who recieved vouchers this morning said she’s finding it “very hard” with the cost of living at the moment. She told The Journal that she will spend her vouchers on turkey and ham.

“They’ll help me an awful lot because I’m stuck,” she said. “I have no cooker or nothing in the house at the minute but I’m getting there with vouchers. They’ll help me.”

John, who uses the Capuchin services every Wednesday said he’d be lost without the centre.

It’s a help it is and I’d be lost without it. That’s the God’s honest truth.”

John, who now lives alone after being homeless for four years said he if hadn’t recieved the vouchers this year, he would have “nothing for Christmas”.

“It’s very hard with the cost of living now, you know?

It’s very hard with the government just giving us a few quid. It’s only for one day. What’s going to happen next year and the year after that?”

As of October, a record-high 13,179 people are currently accessing emergency accommodation in Ireland.

Among them, from figures provided by the Department of Housing last month, are 9,188 adults and 3,911 children.

Br. Kevin said he believes all services and the government can “do more”.

“Life is difficult for a lot of people in the country and for us, as as a Christian community, to sit down and say ‘Well, maybe I could do a bit more myself.’.

“All of us have to sit down and answer that question for ourselves. We can hit out at this organisation or that organisation, but I think all of us need to just reflect and say well what can I do?”