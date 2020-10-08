#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 8 October 2020
Four teens arrested over theft and dangerous driving of car in Kildare

This driver failed to stop for gardaí when signalled to do so.

By Órla Ryan Thursday 8 Oct 2020, 11:12 AM
File photo
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

FOUR MALE TEENAGERS were arrested by gardaí in relation to the theft and dangerous driving of a car in Co Kildare in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Gardaí responded to a call after a car was observed being driven erratically in the Celbridge area at around 2.40am yesterday.

This driver failed to stop for gardaí when signalled to do so, and took off in the direction of Dublin.

A contained pursuit operation was undertaken by gardaí from Meath and Dublin and included the Regional Support Unit and the Air Support Unit.

The operation came to a conclusion when the vehicle left the M3 motorway near Batterstown R154 where a vehicle-stopping device or so-called ‘stinger’ was utilised.

The four male teens were arrested and taken to Naas Garda Station and detained under section four of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Two of the males are due to appear before the Children’s Court and two are due to appear before Blanchardstown District Court this morning.

Comments are closed for legal reasons.

Órla Ryan
