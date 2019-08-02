Man arrested after dramatic car chase across Dublin yesterday evening

A MAN WAS arrested after a car chase in Dublin city yesterday evening.

Footage of the pursuit shared online showed a dark blue Honda Accord being chased by about a dozen garda vehicles.

The garda helicopter was also involved in the chase which continued from Finglas in the north-west of the city to East Wall in the north inner-city.

The incident and its aftermath was also observed by crowds of people looking on from the street and from outside their homes.

Gardaí say that the incident began when officers attempted to stop a car in Finglas.

When the chase was ended a man was arrested on suspicion of road traffic offences.