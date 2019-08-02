This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 14 °C Saturday 3 August, 2019
Man arrested after dramatic car chase across Dublin yesterday evening

The pursuit began when gardaí attempted to stop a vehicle in Finglas.

By Rónán Duffy Friday 2 Aug 2019, 2:40 PM
16 hours ago 36,914 Views 22 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4751023
The scene in North Strand yesterday evening.
A MAN WAS arrested after a car chase in Dublin city yesterday evening. 

Footage of the pursuit shared online showed a dark blue Honda Accord being chased by about a dozen garda vehicles.

The garda helicopter was also involved in the chase which continued from Finglas in the north-west of the city to East Wall in the north inner-city. 

The incident and its aftermath was also observed by crowds of people looking on from the street and from outside their homes. 

Gardaí say that the incident began when officers attempted to stop a car in Finglas.

When the chase was ended a man was arrested on suspicion of road traffic offences. 

