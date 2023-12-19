Car collides with Luas tram beside Busáras, services interrupted

GARDAÍ AND EMERGENCY services are currently at the scene of a crash on Dublin’s Store St, beside Busáras.

A car collided with a Luas tram shortly before 1pm today between the Store St garda station and the bus station.

No injuries have been reported to gardaí.

Advertisement

Currently, no Luas services are operating between Abbey Street and The Point due to the incident.

⚠️Please be advised that there is no service operating between Abbey Street and The Point, due to an incident at Busaras. Luas tickets are valid for travel on Dublin Bus during this disruption. We apologise for the inconvenience caused. — Luas (@Luas) December 19, 2023

Investigations are ongoing.

Updates to follow.