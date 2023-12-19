Advertisement

Tuesday 19 December 2023
Crash

Car collides with Luas tram beside Busáras, services interrupted

It is understood that no one was injured.
13 minutes ago

GARDAÍ AND EMERGENCY services are currently at the scene of a crash on Dublin’s Store St, beside Busáras.

A car collided with a Luas tram shortly before 1pm today between the Store St garda station and the bus station.

No injuries have been reported to gardaí.

Currently, no Luas services are operating between Abbey Street and The Point due to the incident.

Investigations are ongoing.

Updates to follow.

Mairead Maguire
