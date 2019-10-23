Gardaí launch investigation after 'car deliberately driven into another car' at entrance of shopping centre

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN have launched an investigation after a car was deliberately driven into another car outside City West shopping centre this afternoon.
The incident occurred at around 5.30pm and video footage emerged online showing a crowd of people in the area at the time.
In a statement, a spokesperson confirmed one man was arrested.
“From initial investigations it appears that a car deliberately drove into another car injuring a man, one man has been arrested in connection with this investigation and is currently detained at Tallaght Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.
The injured man was taken to Tallaght University Hospital where it is believed his injuries are not life-threatening.
Emergency crews from Dublin Fire Brigade attended the scene and the area was cordoned off and diversions were put in place for a period of time.
Investigations are ongoing.
