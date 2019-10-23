This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 12 °C Wednesday 23 October, 2019
Gardaí launch investigation after 'car deliberately driven into another car' at entrance of shopping centre

One man was injured and taken to hospital.

By Conor McCrave Wednesday 23 Oct 2019, 7:28 PM
Image: Dublin Fire Brigade
Image: Dublin Fire Brigade

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN have launched an investigation after a car was deliberately driven into another car outside City West shopping centre this afternoon. 

The incident occurred at around 5.30pm and video footage emerged online showing a crowd of people in the area at the time.

In a statement, a spokesperson confirmed one man was arrested. 

“From initial investigations it appears that a car deliberately drove into another car injuring a man, one man has been arrested in connection with this investigation and is currently detained at Tallaght Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The injured man was taken to Tallaght University Hospital where it is believed his injuries are not life-threatening. 

Emergency crews from Dublin Fire Brigade attended the scene and the area was cordoned off and diversions were put in place for a period of time. 

Investigations are ongoing.

