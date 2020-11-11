Man arrested after car crashes into London police station

Screengrab of police officers arresting a man after his vehicle crashed into a London police station.

Screengrab of police officers arresting a man after his vehicle crashed into a London police station.

A MAN HAS been arrested in connection with an incident involving a car crashing into a north London police station.

Video footage shows a man pouring a liquid onto a road and lighting it on fire moments after the car crashed.

Scotland Yard said Edmonton Police Station on Fore Street was evacuated after the vehicle struck the building shortly before 7pm this evening.

The Metropolitan Police said a man had been arrested in connection with the incident.

Footage posted online shows a man leaving the car and pouring a substance onto the road from a container, as onlookers watch on in horror.

Standing in front of a double-decker bus, he then sets the liquid on fire.

Witnesses can be heard shouting as a police car pulls up and officers run out to tackle the man at a bus stop metres away.

Another police officer appears to use a fire extinguisher to put out the flames on the road.

An onlooker, Peter Allimadi who works in Whitehall, told the PA news agency he heard “shouting, a loud crash and sirens from everywhere”.

He said: “I came out of the Lidl to see what the commotion was about, police screaming instructions to citizens to back away, some scared shoppers, commuters and parents running from the scene.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The vehicle remains at the scene and is being examined by specialist officers, the Met Police added.

No injuries have been reported, but the London Ambulance Service and fire brigade are present.

A large police cordon is in place.