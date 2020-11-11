#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Wednesday 11 November 2020
Advertisement

Man arrested after car crashes into London police station

Video footage shows a man pouring a liquid onto a road and lighting it on fire moments after the car crashed.

By Press Association Wednesday 11 Nov 2020, 9:59 PM
34 minutes ago 5,531 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5263802
Screengrab of police officers arresting a man after his vehicle crashed into a London police station.
Image: PA
Screengrab of police officers arresting a man after his vehicle crashed into a London police station.
Screengrab of police officers arresting a man after his vehicle crashed into a London police station.
Image: PA

A MAN HAS been arrested in connection with an incident involving a car crashing into a north London police station. 

Video footage shows a man pouring a liquid onto a road and lighting it on fire moments after the car crashed.

Scotland Yard said Edmonton Police Station on Fore Street was evacuated after the vehicle struck the building shortly before 7pm this evening. 

The Metropolitan Police said a man had been arrested in connection with the incident.

Footage posted online shows a man leaving the car and pouring a substance onto the road from a container, as onlookers watch on in horror.

Standing in front of a double-decker bus, he then sets the liquid on fire.

Witnesses can be heard shouting as a police car pulls up and officers run out to tackle the man at a bus stop metres away.

Another police officer appears to use a fire extinguisher to put out the flames on the road.

An onlooker, Peter Allimadi who works in Whitehall, told the PA news agency he heard “shouting, a loud crash and sirens from everywhere”.

He said: “I came out of the Lidl to see what the commotion was about, police screaming instructions to citizens to back away, some scared shoppers, commuters and parents running from the scene.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The vehicle remains at the scene and is being examined by specialist officers, the Met Police added.

No injuries have been reported, but the London Ambulance Service and fire brigade are present.

A large police cordon is in place.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie