Motorcyclist (50s) dies after collision with a car in Louth

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
A MAN HAS died after a collision between a car and a motorbike in Louth this afternoon.
Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a fatal traffic collision on the R132 in Dunleer, Co.Louth this afternoon. The collision occurred at approximately 1.15pm.
The motorcyclist, a man aged in his 50s, later passed away from his injuries. The man’s body has been removed from the scene to the Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital where a post-mortem will take place in due course.
A technical examination of the scene is currently underway by Forensic Collision Investigators. The road remains closed at this time with diversions in place.
Gardaí are appealing to any witnesses of this incident or road users who may have video footage, to make this available to them. Gardaí can be contacted at Drogheda Garda Station on 041 987 4200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS (2)