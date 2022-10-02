Motorcyclist (50s) dies after collision with a car in Louth

A MAN HAS died after a collision between a car and a motorbike in Louth this afternoon.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a fatal traffic collision on the R132 in Dunleer, Co.Louth this afternoon. The collision occurred at approximately 1.15pm.

The motorcyclist, a man aged in his 50s, later passed away from his injuries. The man’s body has been removed from the scene to the Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital where a post-mortem will take place in due course.

A technical examination of the scene is currently underway by Forensic Collision Investigators. The road remains closed at this time with diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing to any witnesses of this incident or road users who may have video footage, to make this available to them. Gardaí can be contacted at Drogheda Garda Station on 041 987 4200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.