Monday 1 April, 2019
Man dies and boy injured in single-vehicle crash in Mayo

Gardaí have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

By Órla Ryan Monday 1 Apr 2019, 8:01 AM
12 minutes ago 1,611 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4570492
File photo
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
File photo
File photo
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

A MAN IN his 60s has died following a single-vehicle collision in Co Mayo.

The incident happened on the N59 near Mulranny at about 7pm yesterday.

The man, who was driving the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was brought to Mayo University Hospital.

A 12-year-old boy, who was a passenger in the car, was taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

A garda technical examination of the scene is due to take place today. The road remains closed at the scene and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone with any information to contact Westport Garda Station on 098 50237.

