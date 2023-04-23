'Rest in peace champ': Tributes paid to talented Irish boxer (23) who died in Sligo car crash

TRIBUTES ARE BEING paid to a talented Irish boxer who died in a car crash in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Oran Gethins (23) who was originally from Dromhair in County Leitrim but was living at Woodland Ballytivan in County Sligo died in a crash close to his home in Co Sligo.

Oran was a member of the Sean McDermott’s boxing club in Sligo and was a very talented boxer and had won an Irish title when he was just sixteen years old. He had only received a special recognition award from the Club last weekend.

Paying tribute the Club said

“We are shocked and saddened to hear of the tragic passing of club member Oran Gethins.

“Oran started with us when he was 7 years old and was a pleasure to train always willing to learn and was a very respectful young lad inside and outside the ring.

He won an Irish title for the club in 2016 his father sandy is also a coach of our junior class, our heartfelt condolences go out to his Dad Sandy, Mum Maeve, and younger brother Zac, and also to the extended Gethins and Gallagher family at this heart-breaking time, Rest in peace champ.

Oran is survived by his parents Sandy and Maeve and brother Zach. No Funeral arrangements have been made as of yet.

An investigation is currently underway into the single-vehicle collision which occurred Saturday morning on a local road at Rathbraughan, on the outskirts of Sligo town.

The scene and car have been examined by Garda forensic collision investigators and the road has since reopened to traffic.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. They are also appealing to road users with camera footage, including dash-cam, from the scene at Rathbraughan, Sligo to make it available to them.

Anyone with information can contact Sligo Garda Station at 071 9157000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

With reporting from Cormac Fitzgerald