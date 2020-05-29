This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 16 °C Friday 29 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man due in court after car crashes into Clondalkin shopfront

Dublin Fire Brigade said the vehicle was alight when they arrived on the scene.

By Adam Daly Friday 29 May 2020, 10:45 PM
14 minutes ago 3,269 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5111545
Image: DFB/Twiiter
Image: DFB/Twiiter

THE DRIVER OF a car that collided with a shopfront in Clondalkin has been charged by gardaí. 

Emergency services attended the collision at Newlands Cross, at approximately 1pm this afternoon.

Dublin Fire Brigade said the car was alight when they arrived on the scene.

Firefighters managed to extinguish the fire and prevented it from spreading to the building.

“A vehicle collided with the front of a retail property. A male in his 40s has since been charged in relation to this incident,” gardaí said in a statement. 

He is due to appear in the Criminal Courts of Justice on 25 June. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie