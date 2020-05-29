Man due in court after car crashes into Clondalkin shopfront

THE DRIVER OF a car that collided with a shopfront in Clondalkin has been charged by gardaí.

Emergency services attended the collision at Newlands Cross, at approximately 1pm this afternoon.

Dublin Fire Brigade said the car was alight when they arrived on the scene.

Firefighters managed to extinguish the fire and prevented it from spreading to the building.

“A vehicle collided with the front of a retail property. A male in his 40s has since been charged in relation to this incident,” gardaí said in a statement.

He is due to appear in the Criminal Courts of Justice on 25 June.