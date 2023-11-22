Advertisement

Wednesday 22 November 2023
niagra falls

Vehicle explodes on bridge at US-Canada border crossing

The FBI is at the scene of the explosion and said the situation is “very fluid”.
3.8k
0
46 minutes ago

THE FBI IS at the scene of a vehicle explosion on a bridge in Niagra Falls at a border crossing between the United States and Canada.

The FBI said that its Buffalo Field Office was “investigating a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge, a border crossing between the US and Canada in Niagra Falls”.

“The FBI is coordinating with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners in this investigation. As this situation is very fluid, that’s all we can say at this time.”

More to follow…

Author
Cormac Fitzgerald
cormacfitzgerald@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
