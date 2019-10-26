Investigation after car driven into vacant house and set on fire

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an investigation after a car was driven into the front of a house in Dublin and set on fire last night.

A spokesperson said the incident occurred at a house in the Priorswood area of Dublin 17 at 10.30pm yesterday.

The car was driven at the front of the house and then set alight, causing damage to the property. It is understood the house was vacant and had been boarded up.

Dublin Fire Brigade attended the scene last night and extinguished the blaze.

Gardaí said investigations into this incident of criminal damage are ongoing.