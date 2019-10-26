This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 26 October, 2019
Investigation after car driven into vacant house and set on fire

The incident occurred in the Priorswood area last night.

By Michelle Hennessy Saturday 26 Oct 2019, 7:17 PM
Image: Dublin Fire Brigade
Image: Dublin Fire Brigade

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an investigation after a car was driven into the front of a house in Dublin and set on fire last night.

A spokesperson said the incident occurred at a house in the Priorswood area of Dublin 17 at 10.30pm yesterday.

The car was driven at the front of the house and then set alight, causing damage to the property. It is understood the house was vacant and had been boarded up.

Dublin Fire Brigade attended the scene last night and extinguished the blaze. 

Gardaí said investigations into this incident of criminal damage are ongoing.

