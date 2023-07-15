Advertisement

Saturday 15 July 2023
Alamy Stock Photo (File image) Examinations by Gardaí and other emergency services will take place later today.
# Fire
Emergency services respond to car fire in underground car park of Ballymun hotel
Gardaí confirmed that the fire took place at approximately 1.30pm this afternoon.
2.6k
0
29 minutes ago

EMERGENCY SERVICES RESPONDED to a car fire in the underground car park of the Travelodge Hotel in Ballymun, Dublin this afternoon.

Gardaí confirmed that the fire took place at approximately 1.30pm this afternoon on the Shangan Road in Ballymun.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána told The Journal: “An examination of the scene will take place later today.”

The fire was declared under control 50 minutes after the initial call was made. No serious injuries have been reported at this time.

Dublin Fire Brigade said on Twitter this evening: “This afternoon we responded to a car fire in an underground car park.

“Five fire engines, three Ambulances, one Emergency tender along with a District Officer and Senior Officer responded,” it added.

It is understood the hotel, which has also been used as emergency accommodation for a number of years, and surrounding buildings were evacuated.

More to follow…

