Man dragged out of car and threatened at knifepoint during Belfast hijacking

The incident took place on Osman Street in west Belfast.

A MAN WAS dragged out of his car and threatened at knifepoint during a hijacking in Belfast.

The incident took place at around 10:25pm yesterday as the man slowed down to go over a speed bump in the Osman Street area of west Belfast.

The driver managed to take the keys out of his grey SEAT Altea and he attempted to flee the scene but the assailant caught him and a physical fight ensued.

The attacker produced a knife and held it up to the driver’s face at which point he surrendered the keys.

The PSNI said in a statement that the driver was uninjured but left shaken by the ordeal. It is appealing to the public for information about the attack.

“The man is described as being 5’9”/5’10” tall of heavy build, wearing a brown coat which covered his face,” Detective Inspector Kerry Brennan said.

“We are appealing for anyone who was in the Osman Street area of Belfast at around this time and noticed any suspicious behaviour or may have dashcam footage to contact detectives in Musgrave on 101 quoting reference number CCS 2137 of 22/08/19.”