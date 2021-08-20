Car insurers set to introduce new compliance measures following CCPC investigation

THE COMPETITION AND Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) has secured legally binding commitments from six car insurance companies that were under investigation for anti-competitive practices.

AIG Europe S.A., Allianz PLC, AXA Insurance DAC, Aviva Insurance Ireland DAC, FBD Insurance PLC and AA Ireland Limited have all agreed to reform their internal competition law compliance programmes following the investigation.

However, Brokers Ireland, formerly the Irish Brokers Association (IBA) and the Professional Insurance Brokers Association (PIBA), declined to enter into legally binding commitments.

In 2016, the CCPC started an investigation into suspected anti-competitive practices in the provision of private motor insurance in the State.

The activities under investigation include a practice which is commonly referred to as “price-signalling”.

This occurs when businesses make their competitors aware that they intend to increase prices, in turn causing further price increases across the sector.

Last year, the investigation’s preliminarily findings suggested that the organisations had been “engaged in anti-competitive cooperation over a 21-month period during 2015 and 2016″.

This consisted of public announcements of future private motor insurance premium rises as well as other contacts between competitors.

Upon closing the investigation, the CCPC has written to the Central Bank of Ireland outlining its concerns about the culture of the industry and the repeated interventions that have been needed to address issues in the sector.

Speaking today, Member of the Commission with responsibility for Competition Enforcement and Mergers Brian McHugh said that businesses “are required to set their prices independently”.

“Any form of pricing statements and suspected coordination that could manipulate future pricing raise serious concerns under competition law, as this can impact on competition and ultimately the price consumers pay,” he said.

“The potential for consumer harm is particularly high in the motor insurance market as consumers cannot avoid taking out a policy if they are to drive legally.”

During the course of the investigation, a considerable volume of information which included the content of interviews carried out under summons and email correspondence between industry participants were examined.

The CCPC also continued to monitor industry commentary on private motor insurance premiums and observed no further statements of concern.

CEO of Insurance Ireland Moyagh Murdoch said its members had “constructively engaged with the CCPC throughout this process, and no breaches of competition law were found.”

“The implementation of compliance reforms by the members concerned demonstrates a commitment to competition law compliance, which, as noted by the CCPC, supports markets to operate in a fair and competitive way and ultimately for the benefit of consumers,” she said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

McHugh was critical of Brokers Ireland’s refusal to enter into legally binding commitments, saying the decision “arguably calls into question the organisational attitude towards compliance.”

Brokers Ireland, whose membership includes over 1,200 insurance and financial brokers and who partners with a number of major insurers, has “wholly denied” the allegations of anti-competitive practices and welcomed the closure of the investigation.

Chief Executive of Brokers Ireland Diarmuid Kelly said his organisation “rejects any suggestion that the IBA ever engaged in conduct that amounted to a breach of competition law.”

“The nature of the CCPC processes raises concerns especially where, as here, preliminary findings were issued and the CCPC didn’t respond to detailed submissions on these findings” he said.

He said no settlement agreement was reached with the CCPC because they did not prove that the IBA contravened competition law and because they “tried to impose a one-size-fits-all legal compliance regime designed for large insurance companies which would have been wholly unworkable for Brokers Ireland”.

He added that there was no necessity for the CCPC to try to impose a compliance regime on Brokers Ireland “since the culture of compliance that the CCPC sought to achieve with its legal regime was already in place in Brokers Ireland”.