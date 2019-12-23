Poll: Did your car insurance premium increase this year?

THE PRICE OF car insurance continued to be a political football this year, as opposition parties criticised the government for failing to do anything about the rising cost of premiums.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin were at loggerheads in the Dáil recently as they made conflicting claims about whether the price of motor insurance has risen or fallen in recent years.

We examine the issue in a FactCheck today.

Tell us your experience: Did your car insurance premium increase this year?

