Man due in court accused of threatening woman with knife during Dublin car-jacking

A MAN IS due to appear in court this morning in connection with a car-jacking incident in East Wall in Dublin yesterday.

At around 10.30am yesterday a woman was approached by a man on the forecourt of a garage. Gardaí said it is understood the man threatened her at knife-point and demanded her car keys, before driving off in her car.

The car was intercepted by gardaí a short time later on the N3 following pursuit by a number of units.

The occupant of the car, a man in his 40s, was arrested and taken to Store Street Garda Station. He is expected to appear before a sitting of Dublin District Court this morning charged in connection with the case.