#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 3°C Tuesday 5 January 2021
Advertisement

Man due in court accused of threatening woman with knife during Dublin car-jacking

A woman was approached outside a garage yesterday morning.

By Michelle Hennessy Tuesday 5 Jan 2021, 11:05 AM
44 minutes ago 5,404 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5316338
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

A MAN IS due to appear in court this morning in connection with a car-jacking incident in East Wall in Dublin yesterday.

At around 10.30am yesterday a woman was approached by a man on the forecourt of a garage. Gardaí said it is understood the man threatened her at knife-point and demanded her car keys, before driving off in her car.

The car was intercepted by gardaí a short time later on the N3 following pursuit by a number of units.

The occupant of the car, a man in his 40s, was arrested and taken to Store Street Garda Station. He is expected to appear before a sitting of Dublin District Court this morning charged in connection with the case.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie