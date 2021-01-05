Man due in court accused of threatening woman with knife during Dublin car-jacking

A MAN IS due to appear in court this morning in connection with a car-jacking incident in East Wall in Dublin yesterday.
At around 10.30am yesterday a woman was approached by a man on the forecourt of a garage. Gardaí said it is understood the man threatened her at knife-point and demanded her car keys, before driving off in her car.
The car was intercepted by gardaí a short time later on the N3 following pursuit by a number of units.
The occupant of the car, a man in his 40s, was arrested and taken to Store Street Garda Station. He is expected to appear before a sitting of Dublin District Court this morning charged in connection with the case.
