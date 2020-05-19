This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 19 May, 2020
Car of man missing for 18 years recovered from lake in Fermanagh

Gardaí attached to the Clones area of Monaghan launched a renewed appeal for information earlier this year.

By Conor McCrave Tuesday 19 May 2020, 12:22 PM
49 minutes ago 7,811 Views 3 Comments
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING the disappearance of a man in Monaghan 18 years ago have recovered a car from a lake in Fermanagh. 

Michael ‘Tony’ Lynch (55) went missing from his home in Clones, Co Monaghan on 6 January 2002. His last known sighting was at Fermanagh Street, Clones, County Monaghan at around 6pm that day. 

In January, on the 18th anniversary of his disappearance, investigating gardaí launched a renewed appeal for information, while a search of lakes and quarries in the Clones area were carried out in conjunction with Monaghan Civil Defence.

Yesterday, a search was carried out at Lough Erne in Fermanagh after locals alerted gardaí to what has been described as an ‘anomaly’ in the water.

The locals were aware of gardaí’s renewed appeal for information regarding the location of the car earlier this year and made contact with Clones Garda Station.

Shortly after 2pm yesterday, a joint-operation involving gardaí and the PSNI lead to divers carrying out an underwater search of the lake and discovered that a car was submerged.

The vehicle has been recovered for examination and is believed to be the Mitsubishi belonging to Lynch.

Inspector Graham Tolan of Monaghan Garda Station said, “An Garda Síochána will continue to investigate missing persons’ cases for as long as it takes. In this case, An Garda Síochána have been searching for Mr Lynch for 18 years.

“We are grateful to the members of the public who alerted us to this anomaly in the water. I’d like to remind the public that small pieces of information, no matter how insignificant they may seem, can often prove vital, as is the case today”.

“We will continue to work with Police in Lisnaskea who are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery. A family liaison officer attached to An Garda Síochana has been appointed and is liaising with Mr Lynch’s family.”

