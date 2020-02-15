This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Car ‘seen on wrong side of road outside RAF base near where Harry Dunn died’

Northamptonshire Police said they are looking into footage shared on social media yesterday.

By Press Association Saturday 15 Feb 2020, 7:44 AM
Harry Dunn
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

A POLICE INVESTIGATION has been launched in the UK after a video on social media appeared to show a car being driven on the wrong side of the road outside an RAF base near where teenager Harry Dunn was killed.

Northamptonshire Police said it is “aware of footage shared on social media on Friday relating to a near-miss close to RAF Croughton” and “a full investigation is being carried out and witnesses are sought”.

Mr Dunn (19) died when his motorbike collided with a car outside the US military base in Northamptonshire on 27 August.

Radd Seiger, the Dunn family spokesman, said the video suggests “a further tragedy is inevitable”.

Harry’s mother Charlotte Charles and father Tim Dunn earlier said they had seen “no evidence” of the Government reviewing its options after an extradition request for Anne Sacoolas was refused last month.

Ms Sacoolas (42), the wife of an intelligence official based at RAF Croughton, claimed diplomatic immunity and was able to return to her home country, sparking an international controversy.

Ms Charles has questioned the leadership of the Prime Minister and a lack of action in bringing her son’s alleged killer back to the UK.

She told the PA news agency she felt as if her family had to drag the Government “through a hedgerow backwards” to take steps to achieve justice for the teenager.

har Harry Dunn’s mother Charlotte Charles.

His mother said: “It is so important to my family that no-one suffers the way we have.

“I will not let Harry’s death be in vain.

“I want his legacy to be that diplomats will stay and face the consequences of their crimes and not be allowed to run away, that we will get an ambulance to us when we need it and not when it’s too late, and to ensure that road safety in and around bases is significantly improved both for the American personnel and local residents.

Related Read

23.01.20 US turns down extradition request for woman charged with causing Harry Dunn's death

“You would have thought that these would be issues that were important to the Government, too, and they would take urgent steps to work with us and to sort things and reassure the people. But not a bit of it.”

The video came to light after Northamptonshire Police Chief Constable Nick Adderley met the base’s US Air Force Colonel Bridget McNamara on Thursday to talk about safety.

A joint statement, which was issued after the meeting, said McNamara had “provided a detailed brief of all the proactive measures that the base continues to do to help those living on the base adjust to UK driving standards”.

Adderley said: “It was clear from the meeting that the base already had a significant number of measures in place in ensuring driver safety.”

He described this as “encouraging” to see.

A “shocked” Seiger said the family did not know about the meeting and “should have been there”.

