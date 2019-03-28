This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Thursday 28 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Carbon tax should quadruple to €80 per tonne by 2030, committee recommends

There was a row at Oireachtas Climate Action Committee over the plan to increase carbon tax.

By Christina Finn Thursday 28 Mar 2019, 4:41 PM
1 hour ago 2,715 Views 30 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4563817
Image: Shutterstock/Rustam Shigapov
Image: Shutterstock/Rustam Shigapov

CARBON TAX SHOULD increase to €80 per tonne by 2030, the Special Oireachtas Committee on Climate Action agreed today.

There were some dissenting voices to the recommendation being included in the report, with a lot of back and forth particularly between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael on the issue. 

Yesterday, the committee rejected a Fianna Fáil amendment which sought to remove a fixed recommendation on the level of carbon tax people will pay in the years ahead.

Tax increase 

The committee’s report now contains a recommendation to government that carbon tax should increase to €80 per tonne by 2030. 

It states that the committee: 

…acknowledges that a carbon price trajectory to €80 per tonne by 2030 would play an important role in the State’s response to climate change.

It goes on to state that it is the committee’s view that the Minister for Finance should set out a carbon price trajectory that rises to €80 per tonne by 2030, and this should only be implemented when and evidential-based plan is in place to increase supports and incentives for climate action measures including the protection of those vulnerable to fuel poverty”. 

Fuel poverty 

It also sets out that before any such tax can be rolled out, the government must examine the impacts on low-income families and on those who “may not be in a position to immediately transition from fossil fuels, including the potential use of social protection mechanisms such as tax credits and welfare payments. 

The report states that a review should be completed by June 2019 into the extent of fuel poverty across all cohorts of society, and a public consultation should be launched into the carbon tax increase proposals. 

The results of the review and public consultation should form the basis of a draft policy paper, which will be submitted by the end of June 2019.

Row over the tax 

Yesterday, there was a row between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil members over the plan to increase carbon tax, with a series of votes being held. 

Chair Hildegarde Naughten described it as “stumbling block”, with Fianna Fáil submitting an amendment to the committee’s report seeking to “acknowledge” a carbon tax increase rather than expressly supporting it or specifying the cost.

Fine Gael’s Marcella Corcoran Kennedy sought to have the trajectory cost of carbon tax included in the report and set out in legislation this year.

It is understood Fianna Fáil had serious concerns with the proposal to quadruple carbon tax over the next 11 years, with the issue being discussed at length at the party’s parliamentary party on Tuesday.

The government’s advisory body, the Climate Change Advisory Council, has strongly recommended Ireland incrementally increase the tax to €80 per tonne by 2030 in order to reduce the country’s rising carbon emissions.

The Fine Gael members accused Fianna Fáil’s Timmy Dooley of attempting to “water down” the report.

Providing certainty to people 

TD Martin Heydon said the cost trajectory gives people “certainty” about what they will have to pay, but was quick to add that it is not a revenue raising tax, and is merely being introduced to change people’s behaviours. 

He said if the specific carbon tax target was removed from the report, the headline would be that the climate change committee were not “brave enough” to take action, just a few weeks after thousands took to the streets calling for politicians to step up. 

Dooley said that he is in favour of a carbon tax and of the recommendations from the advisory committee, which placed the cost at €80 per tonne. 

However, he argued that people need certainty around the supports that will be offered in the way of a rebate, and to ensure this tax does not have a negative impact on their wallet. 

He said the text of the report does not make it clear what the tax will be spent on, or how the needs of people, who cannot afford the tax, will be supported. 

Dooley said he had particular concerns about the “least cost pathway” mention in relation to the roll out of the tax. 

Fianna Fáil’s Jack Chamber said that this could be used as a “licence for Leo” to introduce the tax as he sees fit. 

“I’ll not take a lecture from anyone in Fine Gael on climate change,” said Dooley, who hit out at Fine Gael for their “panic attack” over rolling out carbon tax.

Corcoran Kennedy said she welcomed Dooley’s comments that he accepts a carbon tax is necessary, but added that he “doesn’t want to put a price on it”.  

Dooley said that at all times he has been responsible in relation to climate change, adding that Fianna Fáil has always been interested in tackling climate change “long before it was fashionable”.

Last year, the Taoiseach committed to increasing the carbon tax in the Budget, but rolled back on the decision, increasing the VAT instead. There have been concerns within political circles about the increase in carbon tax as people speculate about a general election this year. 

Bríd Smith, who sits on the committee, said she was unhappy with “ordinary people” having to pay tax increases, and criticised the other members of the committee for not supporting proposals to roll out free public transport. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (30)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'Deeply shocking': Housing Minister slammed as number of homeless people passes 10,000 for first time
    71,225  129
    2
    		Indicative votes result: MPs vote against all 8 Brexit options, including a no-deal
    53,299  64
    3
    		Theresa May tells MPs she 'won't stand in way' of next leader, but DUP stands firm
    50,958  59
    Fora
    1
    		CroíValve has raised €3.2 million for its minimally invasive heart treatment device
    157  0
    2
    		Wazp wants to bridge the knowledge gap in 3D printing for companies big and small
    57  0
    The42
    1
    		James Power had a better story than most for his Leaving Cert Irish oral examiner
    52,708  5
    2
    		Seamus Coleman makes second significant donation to Sean Cox fund
    49,602  35
    3
    		Man United appoint Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as permanent boss
    25,437  107
    DailyEdge
    1
    		11 books to stick on your reading list for April
    4,006  0
    2
    		Kerry Katona said Victoria Beckham reached out to her after her split with Brian McFadden... it's the Dredge
    2,890  0
    3
    		Goodbye Skin Deep: A love letter to beauty
    2,561  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Family of man who died tragically at St Columba's Hospital brings legal action against HSE
    Family of man who died tragically at St Columba's Hospital brings legal action against HSE
    Bobby Ryan died from blunt force trauma to the head, court hears
    Teen who repeatedly slammed door into girl's head and set fire to her hair jailed for six years
    EU
    The third vote on Theresa May's Brexit deal is confirmed for tomorrow
    The third vote on Theresa May's Brexit deal is confirmed for tomorrow
    Explainer: All you need to know about the EU's new road safety technology proposals
    All cars sold after 2022 must have speed-limiting technology, EU says
    CORK
    Minister promises review into deaths of Marie Downey and her son in Cork hospital
    Minister promises review into deaths of Marie Downey and her son in Cork hospital
    Games without county players among three proposals to restructure Cork championships
    Teenager arrested over Cork hit-and-run released without charge
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    Republic of Ireland hit with Uefa charge over tennis ball protest
    Republic of Ireland hit with Uefa charge over tennis ball protest
    'It's a privilege to come back and put the jersey on' - Whelan's Second Coming
    'Disgruntled fans have a right to protest whatever way they want'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie