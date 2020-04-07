This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Tuesday 7 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cardinal George Pell released from prison after child sex abuse conviction quashed

In a statement, the cardinal said a “serious injustice” had been remedied.

By AFP Tuesday 7 Apr 2020, 7:06 AM
42 minutes ago 6,381 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5068501
File photo. Pell leaving a court in June last year.
Image: Erik Anderson/AAP/PA Images
File photo. Pell leaving a court in June last year.
File photo. Pell leaving a court in June last year.
Image: Erik Anderson/AAP/PA Images

CARDINAL GEORGE PELL was released from prison today, hours after Australia’s High Court quashed his conviction for child sex abuse, bringing to an abrupt end the most high-profile paedophilia case faced by the Catholic Church.

The 78-year-old left Barwon Prison near Melbourne after the court overturned five counts of sexually abusing two 13-year-old choirboys in the 1990s.

Pell, who had steadfastly maintained his innocence throughout a lengthy court process, exited the jail where he has been held for the last year and issued a statement saying that a “serious injustice” had been remedied by the decision.

A jury had convicted Pell of the offences in December 2018 and that decision was upheld by a three-judge panel in Victoria state’s Court of Appeal last August, in a split 2-1 verdict.

But Australia’s High Court found there was “a significant possibility that an innocent person has been convicted because the evidence did not establish guilt to the requisite standard of proof”.

The seven justices unanimously found a lower court had “failed to engage with the question of whether there remained a reasonable possibility that the offending had not taken place”.

Damages claims

However Pell’s legal woes may not be at an end, as he faces several possible civil cases including from the father of one of the alleged victims – now deceased – who is planning to launch a claim for damages.

The prosecution’s case had relied heavily on the testimony of Pell’s surviving accuser, who told a closed-door hearing that Pell had sexually assaulted the two boys in a Melbourne cathedral while he was archbishop of the city.

The second choirboy – who is not known to have ever spoken of the abuse – died of a drug overdose in 2014. Neither man can be identified for legal reasons.

Lisa Flynn, the lawyer for the deceased man’s father, said her client was “disgusted” and “in utter disbelief” at the outcome.

“He is struggling to comprehend the decision by the High Court of Australia. He says he no longer has faith in our country’s criminal justice system,” she said.

“He is furious the man he believes is responsible for sexually abusing his son was convicted by a unanimous jury only to have that decision overturned today.”

‘Crushing’ decision

Victims’ support group the Blue Knot Foundation said the decision would be “crushing” for survivors of abuse.

“The child sexual abuse pandemic within the Catholic Church has threatened the safety of millions of children, the adults they become and the very moral fibre of what it means to be human,” said Blue Knot president Cathy Kezelman.

“Pell now has his freedom, but many abuse victims have never been free — trapped in the horror of the crimes which decimated their lives.”

In his statement, Pell thanked his lawyers, supporters and family and said he held “no ill will” toward his accuser.

“I do not want my acquittal to add to the hurt and bitterness so many feel; there is certainly hurt and bitterness enough,” he said.

“However my trial was not a referendum on the Catholic Church; nor a referendum on how Church authorities in Australia dealt with the crime of paedophilia in the Church.

“The point was whether I had committed these awful crimes, and I did not.”

Coronavirus restrictions meant the verdict was delivered to a near-empty Brisbane courtroom — in stark contrast to earlier hearings that drew large crowds of his supporters and detractors, the world’s media and members of the legal profession.

Pell’s lawyers had argued there were “compounding improbabilities” in the case, including that Pell would not have had the time or opportunity to molest the boys in the priests’ sacristy after Mass, when he would usually be on the cathedral steps greeting members of the congregation.

The High Court found that though the jury had “assessed the complainant’s evidence as thoroughly credible and reliable”, unchallenged evidence from other witnesses required the jury “acting rationally” to have “entertained a reasonable doubt as to the applicant’s guilt”.

Victoria state police, who had investigated the allegations against Pell, said they “respect the decision” of the High Court and remained “committed to investigating sexual assault offences and providing justice for victims no matter how many years have passed”.

Pell’s previous trial had been held under a court-ordered veil of secrecy to ensure he received fair treatment.

At the same time, he was quietly removed from top Church bodies but the Vatican resisted launching an internal investigation.

He had been facing a second trial over separate child abuse allegations, though prosecutors decided not to proceed and withdrew all of the charges.

The former Vatican treasurer remains in the priesthood, but his future role in the Catholic Church remains unclear.

© – AFP 2020

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie