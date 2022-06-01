#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 1 June 2022
Relaxed threshold for means-tested Carer's Allowance to take effect today

However, the change still falls below levels that campaigners have previously called for.

By Lauren Boland Wednesday 1 Jun 2022, 6:15 AM
14 minutes ago
Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys
A SLIGHTLY RELAXED weekly earnings threshold to qualify for the means-tested Carer’s Allowance comes into effect from today, widening the number of people who will be entitled to the payment.

The allowance, which is given to some people looking after someone who requires support because of age, a disability, or illness, is means-tested, meaning that whether it is paid depends on a person’s income and assets.

The weekly income disregard – that is, the earnings that are ‘disregarded’ in an application for the allowance – is increasing 5% from €332.50 to €350 for a single person.

For a couple, the weekly disregard is rising over 12% from €665 to €750.

Additionally, the amount of capital and savings that will be disregarded is rising substantially from €20,000 to €50,000.

The changes were decided under Budget 2022 and are coming into effect today to coincide with the payment of the annual Carer’s Support Grant.

The grant remains this year at €1,850.

However, the change still falls below levels that campaigners have previously called for.

In 2019, Family Carers Ireland campaigned for the income disregard to be increased to €450 for a single person and €900 per couple.

Family carers subsequently protested outside Leinster House when the budget did not deliver an increase.

Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys described the changes as “significant”.

“Our carers have endured a particularly difficult two years and a half years, dealing with extraordinary daily challenges posed by the pandemic,” Humphreys said in a statement.

“I am therefore really pleased today to put into effect significant changes to the carer’s means test – the first such changes in 14 years,” the minister said.

“These changes are significant and will mean many carers currently on a reduced rate of payment due to means will now qualify for the full rate,” she said

“Equally thousands of carers who may not have qualified for a payment at all up to this point will now be brought into the net.”

