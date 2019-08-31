Man dies in single vehicle crash in Carlow

A MAN HAS died after a single vehicle crash in Carlow today.

The collision occurred just before 3.30pm on the southbound carriageway of the M9 motorway at Junction 5.

The driver of a van, a man in his 50s, was taken by ambulance to St Luke’s General Hospital in Kilkenny where he was later pronounced dead.

Gardaí said it is understood his van left the motorway and struck a speed barrier.

The southbound lanes of the M9 are currently closed btween Junction 4 and Junction 6 and traffic is being diverted through Carlow town.

Garda forensic collision investigators have been requested to examine the crash site and the local coroner has been notified.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Carlow garda station on 059 9136620 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.