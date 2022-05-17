#Open journalism No news is bad news

'A horrendous act': Gardaí investigating after car driven into Carlow tanning shop and set on fire

Nobody was injured in the incident.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 17 May 2022, 3:33 PM
A screenshot of a video which has been widely shared on social media of the incident.
Image: Facebook/Twitter
Image: Facebook/Twitter

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an investigation after a car was driven into a tanning shop and set on fire in Carlow town overnight.

The incident happened in the Tullow Street area of Carlow town at around 5am.

Apartments above the shop were evacuated and there were no injuries.

Gardaí are now in the process of establishing a motive for what they have described as a “horrendous” incident.

Carlow Garda Station Superintendent Aidan Brennan told local radio station KCLR that extra patrols are now being set up to make sure something like this does not happen again in the near future.

He told the radio station: “We had a very serious incident on Tullow Street. Just before 5am this morning, a car crashed into a tanning shop there, causing extensive damage to the front of the shop – then that car was set alight,
causing major damage to the shop.”

Superintendent Brennan said the car used in the attack was stolen in the Highfield area of Carlow shortly before the fire.

“We will be intensifying our patrols around the town to stop any further outbreaks of this nature. We are now looking at why this building was targeted – we will make every effort to bring the perpetrators of this crime to justice.”

In a statement, gardaí said: “Gardaí are currently at the scene of an incident on Tullow Street in Carlow. A car collided with a building on Tullow Street at approximately 5am.

“A fire broke out at the premises following the collision and Fire Services attended the incident to extinguish the fire.

“The scene of the incident is currently preserved for a technical examination. Tullow Street is partially closed to traffic. No further information is available at this time. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information or video footage of this incident to come forward. Gardaí can be contacted at Tullow Garda station on 059 915 1222 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

