Advertisement
The meteor and Starlink satellite streaking across the night sky. PJ O'Keefe
There's a starman...

'It was absolutely amazing': Carlow man who caught video of meteor over Ireland last night

The meteor passed over Carlow at around 6pm last night.
0
2.3k
34 minutes ago

A METEOR WAS spotted soaring over Ireland last night as clear skies allowed one man to capture it flashing over Carlow.

PJ O’Keefe was actually on the lookout for the Starlink internet satellites, which were visible in the sky last night, when the meteor happened to pass at the same time.

“I had seen that Carlow Weather had mentioned Starlink on Facebook and I was just walking around the yard when I saw it moving, five or six lights in a continuous line so I said I’ll try get a video of that – and next thing I just caught the meteor at the same time,” he told The Journal. 

Starlink is a part of Elon Musk’s Space X company, and has launched over 4,500 satellites into orbit. The constellation of satellites provides internet coverage to 70 countries and can be spotted streaming across the sky as a series of lights.

The Journal / YouTube

In the video captured by O’Keefe you can see the Starlink satellites in the top right corner, and the meteor streaking across the sky on the left.

He added: “The colour was absolutely amazing, unbelievable.”

“It’s just the right place at the right time.” 

The meteor and satellites were spotted by a number of other stargazers yesterday with one X user saying they saw “the brightest meteor I’ve ever seen”

 

 

Another person spotted the meteor over Monaghan town.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Sadbh Cox
sadbh@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags