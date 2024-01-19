'It was absolutely amazing': Carlow man who caught video of meteor over Ireland last night

A METEOR WAS spotted soaring over Ireland last night as clear skies allowed one man to capture it flashing over Carlow.

PJ O’Keefe was actually on the lookout for the Starlink internet satellites, which were visible in the sky last night, when the meteor happened to pass at the same time.

“I had seen that Carlow Weather had mentioned Starlink on Facebook and I was just walking around the yard when I saw it moving, five or six lights in a continuous line so I said I’ll try get a video of that – and next thing I just caught the meteor at the same time,” he told The Journal.

Starlink is a part of Elon Musk’s Space X company, and has launched over 4,500 satellites into orbit. The constellation of satellites provides internet coverage to 70 countries and can be spotted streaming across the sky as a series of lights.

In the video captured by O’Keefe you can see the Starlink satellites in the top right corner, and the meteor streaking across the sky on the left.

He added: “The colour was absolutely amazing, unbelievable.”

“It’s just the right place at the right time.”

The meteor and satellites were spotted by a number of other stargazers yesterday with one X user saying they saw “the brightest meteor I’ve ever seen”

Another person spotted the meteor over Monaghan town.