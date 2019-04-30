Young man dies in two-car crash in Carlow

A MAN IN his 20s has died after a two-car collision near Tullow, Co Carlow this evening.

The crash happened on the R725 Tullow to Carlow road at about 6.15pm.

The two cars collided about 5 km outside of Tullow with the young man fatally injured in the crash.

The driver of the second car, a man in his 50s, was injured in the crash and was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny where his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The road remains closed for a garda forensic examination and gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059-9136620.