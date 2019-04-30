This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 30 April, 2019
Young man dies in two-car crash in Carlow

The collision happened on the Tullow to Carlow road.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 30 Apr 2019, 10:07 PM
16 minutes ago 2,408 Views No Comments
The R725 in Carlow.
Image: Google Maps
Image: Google Maps

A MAN IN his 20s has died after a two-car collision near Tullow, Co Carlow this evening.

The crash happened on the R725 Tullow to Carlow road at about 6.15pm.

The two cars collided about 5 km outside of Tullow with the young man fatally injured in the crash.

The driver of the second car, a man in his 50s, was injured in the crash and was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny where his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The road remains closed for a garda forensic examination and gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059-9136620.

