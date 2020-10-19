#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 19 October 2020
Teenager treated for serious injuries in hospital after being stabbed in house in Carlow

Another male in his teens has been arrested over the incident.

By Sean Murray Monday 19 Oct 2020, 11:37 AM
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

A MALE IN his teens is receiving treatment for serious injuries in hospital, after he was stabbed in the early hours this morning.

Gardaí are investigating the incident which took place at around 4.30am at a house in the Fairways estate in Carlow.

The male was taken to St Luke’s Hospital where he is receiving treatment. 

Another male teenager was arrested and is currently detained at Carlow Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses who were in the vicinity of the Fairways estate, or the Dublin Road area of Carlow, between 3am and 5am this morning to come forward.

They have also appealed for any motorists who were in the area and may have dash cam footage to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6620, the Garda Confidental Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station. 

Sean Murray
