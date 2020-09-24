#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Thursday 24 September 2020
Advertisement

Carole Baskin of Tiger King is being sued for defamation

The lawsuit says Baskin defamed Anne McQueen in a video diary entry on YouTube.

By Press Association Thursday 24 Sep 2020, 10:23 AM
1 hour ago 11,449 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5213615
Carole Baskin
Image: ABC/Frank Ockenfels/PA Images
Carole Baskin
Carole Baskin
Image: ABC/Frank Ockenfels/PA Images

CAROLE BASKIN, WHO became a pop culture sensation due to Netflix’s docuseries Tiger King, is being sued for defamation by a former assistant.

As part of the lawsuit, the daughters of Baskin’s former husband are seeking more information about what happened to their father, who disappeared mysteriously more than two decades ago.

The amended complaint to an earlier lawsuit was filed in state court in Tampa, Florida, by Don Lewis’ three daughters, Donna Pettis, Lynda Sanchez, and Gale Rathbone, as well as his former assistant, Anne McQueen.

It also names Baskin’s current husband and her tiger rescue sanctuary as defendants.

The lawsuit says Baskin defamed McQueen by posting a video diary entry on YouTube earlier this month in which she said her former assistant played a role in Lewis’ disappearance.

Those statements and embezzlement allegations also were made on Baskin’s website, bigcatrescue.org, the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit also is seeking what is known as a pure bill of discovery, which allows information in a case to be gathered before a civil complaint is filed.

“Despite contentions to the contrary, the truth has never been explored in any court and there is a good faith basis to believe the truth will open up many viable remedies,” the lawsuit said.

The pure bill of discovery “will be useful to identify potential defendants and theories of liability and to obtain information necessary for meeting a condition precedent to filing suit”, the lawsuit said.

Lewis’ disappearance remains an open case. In March, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister announced his office was seeking new leads following the popularity of Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.

The documentary is about Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic, a former Oklahoma zookeeper who was convicted of trying to hire someone to kill Baskin, who had tried to shut him down, accusing his zoo of abusing animals and selling big cat cubs.

In retaliation, Maldonado-Passage raised questions about Lewis’ disappearance.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The documentary extensively covered Maldonado-Passage’s repeated accusations that Baskin killed her husband and possibly fed him to her tigers. Baskin, who founded Big Cat Rescue, has never been charged with any crime and released a statement denying the accusations made in the series.

Baskin, who is a contestant on Dancing With The Stars this season, said nothing when judges of the US TV dance competition made references in jest to the belief that Lewis was killed and fed to the tigers at her sanctuary, the lawsuit said.

Lawyers for Baskin said they could not comment on pending litigation. In an email to the Associated Press, Baskin said she never would joke about the loss of her husband.

“I didn’t kill him or have him killed, so there’s no way I’d associate losing him with that word or concept,” she said.

“Any Tiger King reference to killing or murder is strictly based on the fact that so many animal abusers have tried unsuccessfully to kill me either by rallying their minions or hiring hitmen.”

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie