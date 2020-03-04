This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 4 March, 2020
Caroline Flack: Authorities to review handling of assault case after 'show trial' criticism

Flack’s management team criticised the CPS for conducting a “show trial”.

By Press Association Wednesday 4 Mar 2020, 7:25 AM
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

THE CROWN PROSECUTION Service (CPS) will review its handling of the assault case against the late Love Island host Caroline Flack.

Flack killed herself on 15 February while awaiting trial on charges she assaulted her boyfriend Lewis Burton with a lamp.

She was bailed after an initial court hearing and would have been due to appear for the start of her trial on Wednesday.

After her suicide, Flack’s management team criticised the CPS for conducting a “show trial”, with Burton having said he did not support a prosecution, and Flack having denied the charge against her.

Following a Freedom of Information request from the Daily Mirror, it is understood the CPS will look into its handling of the matter through a post-case review panel, a procedure which is not uncommon, especially in regard to complex or sensitive cases.

It is understood the outcome of the review will not be made public.

If you need to speak to someone, contact: 

  • Aware 1800 80 48 48 (depression, anxiety)
  • Samaritans 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.ie
  • Pieta House 1800 247 247 or email mary@pieta.ie (suicide, self-harm)
  • Teen-Line Ireland 1800 833 634 (for ages 13 to 18)
  • Childline 1800 66 66 66 (for under 18s)

