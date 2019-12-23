This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Monday 23 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

TV presenter Caroline Flack to appear in court today over assault charge

Flack expected to appear on bail at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court.

By Press Association Monday 23 Dec 2019, 8:32 AM
54 minutes ago 5,682 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4945952
TV presenter Caroline Flack.
Image: Matt Crossick/PA Images
TV presenter Caroline Flack.
TV presenter Caroline Flack.
Image: Matt Crossick/PA Images

LOVE ISLAND PRESENTER Caroline Flack is due in court after being charged with assault earlier this month.

Flack was arrested and charged with assault by beating on 13 December following a private domestic incident in London reportedly involving her boyfriend Lewis Burton.

She is expected to appear on bail at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court.

Flack said she did not know “where to go” or “who to trust” in an emotional Instagram post on Sunday evening.

The 40-year-old, who has stepped down as host of the upcoming winter series of the ITV2 dating show, wrote:

This is the worst time of my life. I don’t know where to go to. Where to look. Who to trust. Or who I even am.

Irish TV presenter Laura Whitmore is to replace Caroline Flack as the host of ITV’s upcoming series of Love Island.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie