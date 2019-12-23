TV presenter Caroline Flack to appear in court today over assault charge

LOVE ISLAND PRESENTER Caroline Flack is due in court after being charged with assault earlier this month.

Flack was arrested and charged with assault by beating on 13 December following a private domestic incident in London reportedly involving her boyfriend Lewis Burton.

She is expected to appear on bail at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court.

Flack said she did not know “where to go” or “who to trust” in an emotional Instagram post on Sunday evening.

The 40-year-old, who has stepped down as host of the upcoming winter series of the ITV2 dating show, wrote:

This is the worst time of my life. I don’t know where to go to. Where to look. Who to trust. Or who I even am.

Irish TV presenter Laura Whitmore is to replace Caroline Flack as the host of ITV’s upcoming series of Love Island.