TV presenter Caroline Flack dies aged 40

TV PRESENTER CAROLINE Flack has died, her family said in a statement.

A lawyer for the Flack family confirmed that Flack died by suicide and was found in her east London flat today.

“We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today, the 15th of February,” the family said.

“We would ask that the press respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time and we would ask they make no attempt to contact us and/or photograph us.”

Flack was best known for presenting reality show Love Island from 2015 to 2019, along with The X Factor (2015) and Xtra Factor (2011-2013) and Strictly Come Dancing (2014, 2018).

She had been facing court charges, accused of assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton, 27.

The former Love Island host allegedly hit Burton over the head with a lamp when he was asleep.

She was arrested and charged with assault by beating after police were called to her flat in Islington, north London, on 12 December.

Radio host Dan Wootton paid tribute to Flack, who he said was “one of the most extraordinary women” he’s ever met.

“She was kind to a fault. She cared like no one else. She was vulnerable. Other people’s feelings meant the world to her,” he tweeted.

“She deserved so much more. I am truly heartbroken. This is so wrong. So wrong,” he said.