This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Tuesday 18 February, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Society of editors says it is 'wrong to blame media' for Caroline Flack's death

An inquest into her death is to open on Wednesday.

By Press Association Tuesday 18 Feb 2020, 9:31 PM
1 hour ago 12,494 Views 22 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5012608
Image: Ian West
Image: Ian West

IT IS “WRONG to blame the media” for the death of Caroline Flack, the organisation that represents the editors of the UK’s biggest newspapers has said.

The news that the 40-year-old TV star took her own life on Saturday has prompted questions about the pressures faced by celebrities and how they are portrayed in traditional and social media.

But a statement released by the Society of Editors on Tuesday said it is “wrong for politicians to use her tragic death” to attack the media and call for tougher regulation.

“Caroline was an extremely popular personality with much of the public with her appearances on Strictly Come Dancing and Love Island,” it said.

“She was given coverage in the media for many years prior to recent events, the vast majority of it very positive.

“We cannot know the reasons why Caroline chose to end her life however, it is wrong to blame the media for her decision without knowing the facts.”

The statement pointed to Samaritans guidance on reporting self-inflicted deaths.

The charity discourages speculation of the causes which can oversimplify the complex reasons behind a person’s decision to take their own life.

The statement also said the police investigation and the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) decision to charge Flack were matters that were “in the public domain and should be covered”.

“To believe that by silencing mainstream media on such matters would prevent speculation on social media where rumour and accusations run unchecked by the regulations the media adheres to, is both naive and dangerous,” it continued.

“A blanket ban on any reporting of accusations or police investigation until a person is charged is also dangerous as it can lead to the deterrence of whistle blowers, give succour to the rich and the powerful, and is not in the public interest.”

Meanwhile, an inquest into her death is due to open on Wednesday, it has been confirmed.

The hearing will open and adjourn at Poplar Coroner’s Court in the morning, a representative of the court said.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (22)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie