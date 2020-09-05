Investigation launched into assault on woman with pickaxe in Leitrim

Source: Niall Carson/PA

GARDAÍ IN LEITRIM are investigating an assault after a woman was allegedly hit with a pickaxe during a row in Carrick On Shannon this week.

The incident occurred at Pairc Beag, Lis Cara at approximately 7.30pm on Thursday.

The woman’s injuries are understood to be non-life-threatening.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing, a garda spokesperson said.