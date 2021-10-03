#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Sunday 3 October 2021
Advertisement

Man hospitalised after ‘particularly vicious’ baseball bat attack in Antrim

Police say the men repeatedly hit the victim with the bats around the head, legs and chest.

By Céimin Burke Sunday 3 Oct 2021, 12:57 PM
1 hour ago 1,912 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5564295
Image: PA
Image: PA

A MAN IS in hospital after being assaulted in Antrim by a group of masked men armed with baseball bats in what police have described as a “vicious attack”.

PSNI officers are appealing for information after the man, in his 30s, was attacked in the Cherry Walk area of Carrickfergus at about 10.50pm last night.

The man was taken to hospital suffering from injuries, which may include possible fractures to his face and legs.

Detective Sergeant Lyttle, from the PSNI, said: “This was a particularly vicious attack as the men repeatedly hit the victim with the bats around the head, legs and chest.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed this assault, or has information they think could assist this investigation, to contact police.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie