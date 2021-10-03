Man hospitalised after ‘particularly vicious’ baseball bat attack in Antrim

A MAN IS in hospital after being assaulted in Antrim by a group of masked men armed with baseball bats in what police have described as a “vicious attack”.

PSNI officers are appealing for information after the man, in his 30s, was attacked in the Cherry Walk area of Carrickfergus at about 10.50pm last night.

The man was taken to hospital suffering from injuries, which may include possible fractures to his face and legs.

Detective Sergeant Lyttle, from the PSNI, said: “This was a particularly vicious attack as the men repeatedly hit the victim with the bats around the head, legs and chest.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed this assault, or has information they think could assist this investigation, to contact police.”