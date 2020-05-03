Man (20s) charged over burglary where man in his 60s was threatened and assaulted in south Dublin

GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING AN aggravated burglary that took place in the Ballyogan Road area of Carrickmines in Dublin have arrested and charged a man in his 20s.

At around 5.15pm on Monday 27 April, two men entered a property where they proceeded to threaten and assault a man in his 60s.

One of the men was armed with a scissors.

Another man who was in the property – aged in his 20s – was then forced to get into the passenger seat of his own car while the now-charged man drove causing damage to the car in the process.

The man who has now been charged is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice tomorrow.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in relation to this incident to contact them in Blackrock on 01 666 5200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111. Investigations remain ongoing.

Comments are closed for legal reasons