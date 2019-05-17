This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Friday 17 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Excessive, extremely concerning': Plan for €75m Carrickmines retail park faces further objections

The company that owns Dundrum Town Centre has argued that the local population is not big enough to justify the scale of the development.

By Michelle Hennessy Friday 17 May 2019, 6:10 AM
1 hour ago 4,154 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4638571
Designs for the development in Carrickmines.
Image: Henry J Lyons
Designs for the development in Carrickmines.
Designs for the development in Carrickmines.
Image: Henry J Lyons

PLANS FOR A €75 million retail park in Carrickmines, Dublin, are continuing to face objections, including from the owners of Drundrum Town Centre.

Property fund Input secured planning permission from Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council last month, despite concerns expressed by Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) and the National Transport Authority (NTA) about the impact the development would have on traffic volumes, particularly on the M50 motorway.

Dundrum Retail Limited Partnership (DLRP), the company that owns Dundrum Town Centre, has appealed the decision to grant permission to An Bord Pleanála.

While it stated that it has “no objection in principle to the development” of this site, it is “extremely concerned” about its scale.

It argued that any move to promote significant additional retail and leisure space to “out-of-centre” locations such as Carrickmines should be rejected. Instead this should be directed to town and district centres where there is a higher local demand, it claimed.

The submission described the proposed retail floorspace as “excessive for a neighbourhood centre” and claimed there is no “immediate residential catchment population” to justify the level of retail provision.

It also argued that there is no policy justifiable for the level of food and beverage uses proposed for the location and that they will undermine the viability of existing town and district centres.

DLRP said it agreed with previous submissions made by the NTA and TII that this development will contribute to “unsustainable car dependency due to a regional draw and the lack of sufficient local population catchment to justify the scale”.

A local couple has also appealed to An Bord Pleanála, expressing concern about motorists using the curb outside their home to park as this is already a regular occurrence.

DLRP has requested that the planning board hold an oral hearing as part of its determination of this appeal. The case is to be decided by September this year. 

Seven US states have tightened their abortion laws so far this year, including high-profile cases in Alabama and Georgia. Why is this happening now – and could abortion end up being restricted across the US? Or even banned? Sinead O’Carroll, Aoife Barry and Christine Bohan look for answers in the latest episode of The Explainer, our new podcast.

Listen on iPhone/iPad

Listen on Android


Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

(edited)

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie