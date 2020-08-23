Three people taken to hospital after two cars collide head-on in Cork

GARDAÍ IN CORK are appealing for witnesses to a serious road crash that happened last night.

Two cars collided head-on on the R610 at Rafeen, Carrigaline at around 9.15pm.

Three people – the two drivers and one passenger – were taken from the scene to Cork University Hospital.

The driver of the first car – a man aged 34 – is in critical condition. The driver of the other car – a man aged 56 – and a male passenger aged 17 received non-life threatening injuries.

The road remains closed this morning with garda forensic collision investigators at the scene. Local diversions are in place.

Anyone who was travelling on the R610 at Rafeen between 9pm and 9.15pm – particularly those who may have dash cam footage – has been urged to come forward and contact Togher Garda Station on 021 494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.