This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 14 °C Sunday 23 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Three people taken to hospital after two cars collide head-on in Cork

One man is in a serious condition in hospital this morning following the crash near Carrigaline.

By Sean Murray Sunday 23 Aug 2020, 8:50 AM
20 minutes ago 5,024 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5183392
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

GARDAÍ IN CORK are appealing for witnesses to a serious road crash that happened last night. 

Two cars collided head-on on the R610 at Rafeen, Carrigaline at around 9.15pm. 

Three people – the two drivers and one passenger – were taken from the scene to Cork University Hospital. 

The driver of the first car – a man aged 34 – is in critical condition. The driver of the other car – a man aged 56 – and a male passenger aged 17 received non-life threatening injuries.

The road remains closed this morning with garda forensic collision investigators at the scene. Local diversions are in place. 

Anyone who was travelling on the R610 at Rafeen between 9pm and 9.15pm – particularly those who may have dash cam footage – has been urged to come forward and contact Togher Garda Station on 021 494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie