Sunday 13 August 2023
Sam Boal/Photocall Ireland
# Road Traffic Collision
Boy in critical condition in hospital after colliding with car in Carrigaline
Gardaí said he was cycling at the time of the collision.
11.7k
4
1 hour ago

A BOY IS in critical condition after a road traffic collision in Carrigaline, Co Cork.

Gardaí said the boy was seriously injured when he was hit by a car at the Ballinrea roundabout yesterday morning.

He was transferred from the scene to Cork University Hospital and has since been transferred to Temple Street children’s hospital where he remains in critical condition.

A Garda spokesperson said: “A male child pedal cyclist was seriously injured when a collision occurred between a car and the pedal cyclist.”

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward. Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam footage, who were travelling in the area at around 9:20am yesterday, are being asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on (021) 494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

The road was closed and scene was examined by the Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. It has since reopened.

Author
Emer Moreau
