Gardaí investigating the stabbing of a teenager in Carrigaline make another arrest

GARDAI INVESTIGATING THE stabbing of a teenager in Carrigaline, Cork, have arrested another youth in relation to the incident.

A teenager received a number of stab wounds in the incident which happened in the Waterpark area of the town on Saturday. Video clips of the alleged stabbing were shared on social media.

Gardaí said they arrested another “male juvenile” this morning at 10.30am.

He was arrested at his home and taken to Togher Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The teenager was released this evening and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Two other teenagers were also interviewed after caution this afternoon, in relation to the incident and investigations are ongoing.

One teenage boy has already been charged in relation to the incident and appeared in court yesterday. He was charged with robbery and with assault causing harm. He has since been released on bail under conditions including that he stay off social media.

Comments are off as legal proceedings are ongoing in relation to this alleged assault.