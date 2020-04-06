This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Monday 6 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after thieves break into 15 cars and steal one van in Cork

The thefts took place at approximately 4am this morning.

By Orla Dwyer Monday 6 Apr 2020, 9:26 PM
2 hours ago 18,461 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5068386
Eltins Wood area in Kinsale, Co Cork.
Image: Google Street View
Eltins Wood area in Kinsale, Co Cork.
Eltins Wood area in Kinsale, Co Cork.
Image: Google Street View

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses after thieves broke into 15 cars and stole one van in Kinsale, Co Cork in the early hours of this morning.

The thefts took place in Eltins Wood and Compass Quay in Kinsale at approximately 4am this morning. 

15 cars were broken into and had items taken from inside. A white Renault van, partial registration of 11-KY, was also stolen in the incident. 

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the Eltins Wood or Compass Quay area of Kinsale between 3.30am and 4.30am to get in contact.

They are particularly looking to hear from road users who may have video footage from this time.

Gardaí are also appealing for anyone who may have seen the stolen white Renault van in the area to contact Bandon Garda Station on 021-477 9250, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any garda station. 

Speaking at Kinsale Garda Station, Crime Prevention Officer Sgt James O Donovan said a campaign last year showed criminals are “going through housing estates and trying to open car doors”.

“Unfortunately, a lot of the cars last night were left unlocked,” O Donovan said.  

Because everyone is adhering to government restrictions on staying indoors, our vehicles are going to all be parked up for the next couple of weeks so I would ask that nobody leave anything of value in them, no matter where it is parked, and make sure it is locked at all times.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie