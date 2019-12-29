Gardaí following definite line of inquiry after six cars destroyed by fire in Co Clare

GARDAÍ ARE TREATING an incident in which a number of cars were set alight in Co Clare as criminal damage.

The incident took place in the Smithstown Industrial Estate in Shannon late on Friday night. Six cars were completely destroyed by fire while several vehicles were also damaged.

The cars and a van were parked in a yard in the industrial estate where. It is understood they were waiting to be scrapped by a local garage business.

A number of people were seen in the vicinity of the cars earlier in the evening. however, the fire was only reported to emergency services shortly before 11pm.

Units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Shannon and Ennis responded to the incident and were faced with a number of burning cars on arrival.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus began tackling the blazes and prevented fire spreading to other vehicles. It’s believed a small fire was set inside one of the cars and after smouldering for a time, caught hold and burst into flames before quickly spreading.

While gardaí are seeking witnesses to the incident, investigating officers are said to be following a definite line of inquiry. It’s understood that gardaí have secured CCTV footage from nearby premises and are trawling through this as part of their probe.

Gardaí at Shannon are investigating the incident and have asked anyone with information or who was in the vicinity of the Smithstown Industrial Estate late on Friday to contact them on 061 365900 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111.