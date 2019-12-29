This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Sunday 29 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gardaí following definite line of inquiry after six cars destroyed by fire in Co Clare

Several other vehicles were also damaged in the incident on Friday night.

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 29 Dec 2019, 6:30 AM
25 minutes ago 884 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4948839
The scene of the fire.
The scene of the fire.
The scene of the fire.

GARDAÍ ARE TREATING an incident in which a number of cars were set alight in Co Clare as criminal damage.

The incident took place in the Smithstown Industrial Estate in Shannon late on Friday night. Six cars were completely destroyed by fire while several vehicles were also damaged.

The cars and a van were parked in a yard in the industrial estate where. It is understood they were waiting to be scrapped by a local garage business.

A number of people were seen in the vicinity of the cars earlier in the evening. however, the fire was only reported to emergency services shortly before 11pm.

Units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Shannon and Ennis responded to the incident and were faced with a number of burning cars on arrival.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus began tackling the blazes and prevented fire spreading to other vehicles. It’s believed a small fire was set inside one of the cars and after smouldering for a time, caught hold and burst into flames before quickly spreading.

While gardaí are seeking witnesses to the incident, investigating officers are said to be following a definite line of inquiry. It’s understood that gardaí have secured CCTV footage from nearby premises and are trawling through this as part of their probe.

Gardaí at Shannon are investigating the incident and have asked anyone with information or who was in the vicinity of the Smithstown Industrial Estate late on Friday to contact them on 061 365900 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie