Investigation launched after cars damaged in arson attack in Co Wexford

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING following an arson attack in which a number of cars went on fire in Co Wexford.
The incident happened at around 11.20pm last night in the New Ross area.
Gardaí said in a statement that they “attended an incident of criminal damage by fire”.
A number of vehicles were damaged during the coourse of the incident, gardaí said.
No arrests have been made.
Investigations are ongoing.
