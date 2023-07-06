Investigation launched after cars damaged in arson attack in Co Wexford

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING following an arson attack in which a number of cars went on fire in Co Wexford.

The incident happened at around 11.20pm last night in the New Ross area.

Advertisement

Gardaí said in a statement that they “attended an incident of criminal damage by fire”.

A number of vehicles were damaged during the coourse of the incident, gardaí said.

No arrests have been made.

Investigations are ongoing.