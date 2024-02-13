Funding for Casement Park redevelopment is still a 'big difficulty', new Stormont minister says

FUNDING TO REDEVELOP Casement Park stadium in west Belfast remains a “big difficulty”, Stormont’s new Communities Minister Gordon Lyons has said.

Lyons said the final cost of revamping the GAA stadium, which is earmarked as a venue for matches at the Euro 2028 football tournament, has not been finalised, but would be considerably more than originally envisaged in 2011.

European football’s governing body, Uefa, confirmed last year that Ireland and the UK will jointly host the tournament.

The Aviva Stadium will host games in the Republic of Ireland.

As part of the successful bid, Casement Park has been also listed as one of the stadiums where games will be played.

But the site is derelict and plans by the GAA to redevelop it with a 34,000 capacity have been mired in controversy and hit by delays.

The project has been been delayed by a series of legal challenges and was further complicated by the lack of a functioning Executive at Stormont for two years.

The redevelopment has also been hit by rising costs, with an original projected price tag of £77.5 million (€91 million) now believed to have spiralled well above £100 million (€117.5 million).

The GAA is part-funding the project but has yet to reach an agreement with Stormont on how to cover a multimillion-pound shortfall.

The UK and Irish governments have indicated they are prepared to offer additional funding.

Lyons told BBC Northern Ireland: “The big difficulty that we face with Casement is going to be the issue of funding because the money that was made available and that we stand over is not going to be enough to cover the expected costs, and that does have consequences.”

He said the final cost is not yet known, but added: “I think it is fair to say it is going to be considerably more than what was originally envisaged back in 2011.”

Lyons also said there was no clarity on additional funding being offered from Dublin or Westminster.

“That is going to be key if this is going to be progressed, that we have an understanding of how much that is, but that is not something we have at this moment in time.”

Asked if the stadium would be built in time for the Euros, Lyons said it would be “entirely dependent on the funding envelope being made available”.

“What we do need to have, if there will be additional UK public funds committed to Casement Park, I think it is important that we see that investment in football as well,” he said.

“A footballing tournament should have a footballing legacy and I am really keen to see that progressed.”

The DUP minister insisted he would support all sports across Northern Ireland.

“I am going to be the minister for sports, not for one particular sport, not for one particular section of society,” he said.

“I know the benefit of sport. I know it is played in many different areas in many different ways,” he added.

“I am going to be a champion for sport in Northern Ireland and nobody should have any fear about me being in this position.”

Government support

In October, DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson said there will be a “lot of questions” for the UK Government if it funds the construction of the Casement Park stadium while the North faced a budget crisis.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said at the time that the Irish Government would be prepared to foot some of the bill.

There are no guarantees that all five nations (Ireland, Northern Ireland, England, Scotland, and Wales) will qualify for the finals.

Uefa’s favoured plan is understood to be for all five nations to go through qualification, with two host nation places available for any that fail to qualify.

However, if more than two nations fail to qualify on merit, only the two best-performing countries would make it.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin said in October that “stadia have to be developed and the UK Government has significant obligations in this regard as well”.

He added: “The Irish Government will work with the UK Government to make sure that our stadia are fit for purpose, available and developed with a view to making sure that we can host the event.

“It is great for the fans and all supporters of football.”

Sinn Féin vice president Michelle O’Neill has previously described the hosting of Euro 2028 games in Belfast as the “opportunity of a lifetime”.

She said: “The hosting of this prestigious tournament will grow our economy, create jobs, and showcase everything that makes our island and people amazing.”

Includes reporting by Press Association