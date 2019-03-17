Woman charged over seizure of €196,000 and drugs in Limerick

File photo Source: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

A WOMAN IN her 40s is due to appear at a special sitting of Limerick District Court this morning charged in relation to a cash and drugs seizure on Friday.

A man in his 50s has been released without charge.

On Friday, gardaí attached to the Limerick Divisional Drug Unit carried out a search at Reidy Court, Garryowen, Limerick.

This search was part of an ongoing operation targeting a criminal gang involved in the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the midwest area.

During the course of the search, gardaí recovered €196,000 in cash and cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €2,000.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings.