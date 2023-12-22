Man arrested as security officers threatened with hammer during cash in transit robbery

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man in connection with an alleged robbery of a cash in transit vehicle in which security officers were threatened with a hammer.

The incident happened this morning at 6.15am in Cornmarket, Dublin 8.

A garda spokesperson said that the incident was associated with the delivery of cash and investigators were appealing for witnesses to make contact.

“A man, armed with a hammer, approached security employees at a cash machine in Cornmarket demanding the contents of the cash box which was being transported.

“The man then took the cash box and fled the scene. Gardaí subsequently located the man and arrested him nearby and all the cash was recovered.

“The man (30s) is currently being detained at a Garda station in Dublin under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. No injuries were reported during the course of this incident,” the garda spokesperson said.

Gardaí have asked any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling on Cornmarket between 6am and 7am to assist them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kevin Street Garda station on 01 666 9400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.