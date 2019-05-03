Gardaí investigating cash-in-transit van robbery in Westmeath

GARDAÍ IN WESTMEATH have launched an investigation after a cash-in-transit van was robbed this morning.

The incident happened at around 10.25am on Blackhall St. in Mullingar, when a cash-in-transit van arrived to make a collection from a financial institution.

As the employee was leaving the institution a black estate car pulled up beside him and a passenger from the car got out.

They then took the box from the employee, got back into the car and drove off in the direction of Longford.

The car was later found burnt out at Sonna Ballymacargy, Co. Westmeath.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact Gardaí at Mullingar Garda station on 044 938 4000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.